Paris not going to join initiative of sending US weapons to Kiev — newspaper

BRUSSELS, July 16. /TASS/. France has no intention to support the plan to send US weapons to Ukraine, which will be funded by European countries, the Politico newspaper reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron has long advocated for Europeans to build up their own defense industrial base by buying weapons made by European manufacturers, the paper said.

"Paris will not join the initiative to buy US weapons for that reason," the article reads.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said that Washington had decided to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Kiev with NATO coordination if Europe foots the bill. He also said that the United States would impose about 100% import tariffs on Russia and its allies if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.