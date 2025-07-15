Trump’s decision on Ukraine aimed at freezing settlement until September — expert

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to supply Ukraine with weapons via NATO will not change the situation on the battlefield, but will postpone the resolution of the Ukrainian issue until September, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis Alexander Mikhailov told TASS.

"Trump needed to postpone the new round of consultations on the Ukrainian issue until early September. He also persuaded European partners to refrain from new anti-Russian sanctions for 50 days," the expert said.

The expert suggested that the delay could have been caused by the fact that the summer recess is currently under way in the United States and Europe, and active political life will resume no earlier than September.

Speaking about arms supplies, Mikhailov said that "Ukraine has been using the leftovers of Joe Biden’s assistance." Although Trump mentioned the delivery of ATACMS missiles with a range of over 300 km, Russian air defenses will have no problem dispensing with those, the expert said.

Commenting on the planned transfer of 17 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, the expert said the delivery "is expected to take months, maybe even more."

Mikhailov suggested that Western politicians may come up with new initiatives after the summer recess, although what these could include remains unclear. "Nobody - maybe even Trump himself - knows what he is to offer in 50 days," the expert said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Russia will continue fulfilling the tasks of its special military operation regardless of what Western leaders declare.

On July 14, Trump said that Washington decided to continue providing weapons and other military equipment to Kiev if Europe picked up the bill for such supplies. NATO would be tasked with coordinating the deliveries. He also said that the US would impose import duties of about 100$ on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington did not reach a deal on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.