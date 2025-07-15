Ukraine, US to jointly produce chemical substances for defense industry

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian state-owned company Ukroboronprom and the American D&M Holding Company have signed an agreement on establishing a joint venture in the US for the production of special chemicals for the needs of the defense sector, the Ukrainian company said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"The Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom) Joint Stock Company and the American D&M Holding Company signed a document that provides for the establishment of a joint venture for the production of special chemicals for the needs of the defense sector," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the relevant document was signed on July 11 in Rome, on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2025).

Establishing the enterprise "is a fundamentally important step towards overcoming the shortage of specialty chemicals that the ammunition industry is currently experiencing."

On July 11, Vladimir Zelensky’s aide Alexander Kamyshin said that at the URC 2025, the two companies signed an agreement on the joint production of gunpowder in the US.

As reported earlier, Ukraine had also established joint ventures with other Western companies, including Germany’s Rheinmetall AG and UK’s BAE Systems, to produce weapons.