Nearly all US weapons for Kiev ready for delivery — NYT

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. Nearly all US weapons, which are to be delivered to NATO for further transfer to Kiev in line with Washington-NATO agreements, are now ready for transportation, The New York Times wrote.

According to the report, this situation indicates that the weapons have either been drawn from US arsenals, or have just been produced.

US President Donald Trump announced on July 14 that Washington had made a decision to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Ukraine as long as Europe paid for arms deliveries. NATO will coordinate the process, the US president added. He also said that the United States would impose import tariffs of up to 100% on Russia and its trading partners in case Washington and Moscow failed to reach an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict. Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Russian leader Vladimir Putin will comment on Trump’s statements if he sees fit.