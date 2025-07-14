Rubio says Trump prioritizes talks for Ukraine settlement

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the foreign ministers of the UK, Germany, and France that US President Donald Trump’s priority regarding Ukraine is to achieve a sustainable negotiated settlement.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom today about fostering stability in the Middle East and ensuring Iran does not develop or obtain a nuclear weapon," the State Department said in a statement released by its press office.

"On the Russia-Ukraine war, the Secretary underscored that it remains a priority of President Trump to bring the war to an end through a durable negotiated settlement," the statement adds.

Earlier, Trump announced that Washington would continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Kiev if Europe agreed to pay for the supplies. The US leader specified that NATO would coordinate this process. In addition, he noted that the United States would impose import duties of approximately 100% on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington fail to reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.