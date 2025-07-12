North Korea to support Russia’s policy of protecting its sovereignty — foreign minister

WONSAN, North Korea, July 12. /TASS/. The DPRK government will unconditionally support Russia’s policy of protecting its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Relations between the two countries have risen to the level of unbreakable cooperation, said North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

The second round of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the DPRK is taking place in Wonsan.

"The strategic choice and will of the DPRK government is to defend, unconditionally and consistently support Russia’s policy of protecting state sovereignty and territorial integrity, international justice in countering the hegemonic machinations of the imperialists, and the willingness of our government to diligently implement all the articles of the new interstate dialogue," Choe Son Hui said, opening a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to her, Lavrov's visit reflects "the desire of the Russian government and people to further deepen the strategic exchange of views between our countries, whose relations have risen to the level of unbreakable cooperation, as well as the desire to expand and develop traditional relations of friendship and cooperation in all areas.

"The participation of the military units of the DPRK armed forces in the operation to liberate the Kursk Region clearly demonstrates the highest level of our cooperation and has become an important historical event that opened a new lane of Korean-Russian cooperation.".