ASEAN states express concern over North Korean missile tests, call for dialogue

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11. /TASS/. Countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in a joint communique following the 58th association’s Foreign Ministers’ meeting (AMM) have expressed serious concern over North Korea’s increased testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as over the general rise of tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The ASEAN countries urged all sides involved to resume peaceful dialogue and expanded work on preventing nuclear militarization in the region.

"We expressed concern over the recent developments in the Korean Peninsula and stressed the importance of resuming peaceful dialogue among all concerned parties in order to realize lasting peace and stability in a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. We expressed grave concern over the recent surge in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) intercontinental ballistic missile testing and ballistic missile launches and the increased tension in the Korean Peninsula, which are a worrisome development that threatens peace and stability in the region," ASEAN said in a statement.

The ASEAN countries called on the DPRK to fully comply with all relevant resolutions by the UN Security Council. The statement also emphasized that "diplomatic efforts, including the creation of a conducive environment for peaceful dialogue among all concerned parties should remain a priority." The participants reiterated their readiness "to play a constructive role, including through utilizing ASEAN-led platforms such as the ARF in promoting a conducive atmosphere for peaceful dialogue amongst the concerned parties."

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting took place in Kuala Lumpur on July 9. The joint communique from the meeting was released on Friday. Established in 1967, ASEAN comprises 10 South East Asian countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. On January 1, 2025, Malaysia took over the rotating presidency of ASEAN from Laos.

In early July, the armed forces of South Korea, the US and Japan held joint aviation drills using a B-52H strategic bomber as a "joint response against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats." On June 18, the air force from South Korea, the US and Japan conducted trilateral drills in international waters south of Jeju Island. On June 19, North Korea launched about 10 rockets using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) amid South Korean drills on the border. On May 22, North Korea launched several cruise missiles toward the Sea of Japan. On May 8, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that Pyongyang had launched several presumably short-range ballistic missiles.

On July 10, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung urged to improve relations with North Korea. On June 11, the South Korean military ended propaganda broadcasts on the border with North Korea. In response, Pyongyang halted its radio jamming broadcasts.