Trump approves some of Ukraine’s requests for weapons based on Zelensky’s list — media

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has approved some Ukrainian requests for military supplies based on the detailed list that Vladimir Zelensky presented at NATO’s summit in the Hague in June, the Washington Post reports, citing White House sources.

According to one of the sources, the Ukrainians "were asking for very specific things, and the president granted some of those things." The paper did not specify those items.

The sources say that the Pentagon’s review of weapons shipments to Ukraine began in June, after US Secretary of State Pete Hegseth signed a memo following consultations with White House and Pentagon officials. A senior White House official told the Washington Post that weapons deliveries had never been formally paused. Meanwhile, Pentagon officials told the newspaper that "military leaders somewhere in the chain of command may have delayed sending certain kinds of munitions until they had guidance on what senior administration officials wanted."

The Washington Post also notes that US military aid for Ukraine has been shrinking in recent months as Washington is shipping the final tranches approved by former President Joe Biden, while much of the aid is expected to run out by the end of the summer.

The New York Times reported on July 2 that the US would suspend the supplies of missiles for Patriot air defense systems, guided multiple launch rocket system (GMLRS) rockets, Hellfire missiles, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems and some other weapons to Kiev. On July 3, US President Donald Trump stated that Washington continued to provide Kiev with military support. However, he emphasized that the US requires weapons itself. The Associated Press reported, citing sources, that the Pentagon’s decision to suspend military assistance to Ukraine had taken Trump by surprise.