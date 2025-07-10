LONDON, July 10. /TASS/. The United Kingdom and France will order more long-range Storm Shadow missiles and start work to replace them with upgraded versions, the UK government said in a statement released ahead of a bilateral summit.

"The new agreement will see the UK and France commit to launch the next phase of their joint project for both deep strike and anti-ship missiles - a step closer to selecting a final design for Storm Shadow’s replacement," the communique states.

According to The Times, when the UK handed over Storm Shadow missiles to Kiev in May 2023, the kingdom's military experts were secretly sent to Ukraine to equip aircraft and train Ukrainian forces to use the missiles.

In a commentary on the report, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told TASS that the UK is conducting undeclared hostile actions against Russia.

The 37th British-French summit is scheduled for the morning of July 10. Upon its conclusion, the so-called coalition of the willing to support Ukraine will convene via video link. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the meeting at the Northwood base near London in person, after which they will hold a joint press conference.