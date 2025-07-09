Court orders arrest of former South Korean president — news agency

SEOUL, July 9. /TASS/. The Seoul central district court has ruled to once again arrest former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in connection with an investigation into the martial law events of December 3, 2024, the Yonhap news agency reported.

On June 6, special counsel Cho Eun-seok, who is leading the investigation into the martial law incident, issued a warrant for his arrest. Yoon Suk Yeol is suspected of five major offenses, including document forgery in connection with alleged irregularities during a Cabinet meeting, obstruction of justice for preventing law enforcement from detaining him through the presidential security service, and attempted destruction of evidence.

Earlier, Yoon Suk Yeol had been charged with organizing an insurrection against the constitutional order.

The court hearing on the arrest warrant lasted from approximately 2:20 p.m. to 9:01 p.m. local time (8:20 a.m. to 3:01 p.m. Moscow time). Yoon Suk Yeol delivered a twenty-minute statement during the proceedings. Afterwards, he was taken to a Seoul detention center, where the former head of state was to be placed in a holding cell pending the court's decision.

On June 25, the Seoul central district court had rejected the special prosecutor’s initial request for an arrest warrant. On January 19, the Seoul western district court had ordered Yoon’s detention in connection with the insurrection case tied to the martial law events. At that time, Yoon’s supporters rioted in the courtroom. In March, the Seoul central district court overturned the arrest, releasing him from custody. The constitutional court upheld Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment on April 4.