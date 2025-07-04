Hamas to give answer to latest Gaza proposal on Friday evening — TV

CAIRO, July 4. /TASS/. Hamas will give its response to the latest Gaza settlement initiative to mediators late on Friday, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, a representative of one of the Palestinian factions that discussed the Gaza stabilization proposals with Hamas noted that Hamas "has notified the factions that it would share its response with the mediators this evening." He also said that he expected Hamas to "accept the proposals but will give its comments on technical aspects of the potential agreements."

Apart from that, the representative noted that the Palestinian factions "support the ceasefire agreement as the first 60-day phase." This time, in his words, it’s necessary to "hold talks on the complete cessation of hostilities [in Gaza] and the withdrawal of all Israeli troops from the enclave." However, "the ultimate decision on whether to accept the ceasefire proposal is up to the Hamas leadership," he added.

According to earlier reports, the latest Gaza settlement initiative provides for a 60-day ceasefire, the release of ten hostages and transfer of 18 bodies of hostages who died in the Gaza Strip, as well as the pullout of Israeli troops to the so-called Morag Axis running across the southern Gaza Strip from the east to the west between the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah. It also envisages the release of at least 1,000 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, including 100 Arabs serving life sentences, as well as sending "tens of thousands" of trucks with relief aid to the enclave.

Israel has reportedly accepted this deal while Hamas is still mulling it over. US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that Hamas "takes this deal, because it will not get better - It will only get worse."