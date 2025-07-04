Trump says his meeting with Iranian representatives possible

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has allowed for the possibility of a meeting with Iranian representatives.

The US leader called the American attack on Iran's nuclear facilities "a perfect hit." "They were talking awfully badly, you know - death to America, death to Israel," Trump pointed out during a speech in Iowa, claiming that "they're not talking badly anymore" after the US strike.

"To be honest with you, we might even meet with them. They want to meet, and we'll see if we can do something, but they want to meet badly," he noted.

Earlier, while answering reporters' questions at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, Trump said he was ready to participate in negotiations between the US and Iran, if necessary. He also assured reporters that Washington was not seeking to inflict further damage on Tehran.

On June 13-24, Israel carried out daily strikes on Iran. The goal of its operation was to destroy the country’s missile and nuclear programs. Tehran responded by firing missiles and drones at Israeli territory. The US entered the conflict on the night of June 22 by attacking three nuclear facilities in Iran. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air base in the Middle East. According to US authorities, there were no casualties and no significant damage was caused. Later, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The ceasefire took effect on June 24.