US notified Ukraine about suspending arms deliveries beforehand — State Department

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. The US administration notified Kiev beforehand about its decision to suspend deliveries of certain types of weapons and ammunition, Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce has told reporters.

Responding to a journalist’s remark that the announcement came as a surprise for the Kiev government, she said: "I would argue that that is not correct." "Obviously, perhaps some Ukrainians heard about it in the news. Our communication lines with Ukraine have always been robust," she added.

"I will not discuss who delivered the news," the spokesperson continued."But that is a conversation, clearly, that is something that occurred because of the importance of this project to the United States."

"We should, I think, be cautious about judging the nature of what has just occurred, considering our commitment that remains for the country of Ukraine," Bruce added.

She assured that US President Donald Trump is committed to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier, The New York Times reported citing sources that the United States would suspend the supply of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems and some other weapons to Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has already summoned the US Charge d'Affaires in Kiev to discuss this information.