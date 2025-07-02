NATO asks US to review its decision to suspend arms deliveries to Kiev — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, July 2. /TASS/. A US ally in NATO is trying to exert pressure on Washington to make it review the decision to suspend arms deliveries to the Kiev government, Bloomberg wrote citing an unnamed European official.

According to the report, the announcement came as a surprise for both Ukraine and its allies.

Earlier, The New York Times reported citing sources that the United States would suspend the supply of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems and some other weapons to Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has already summoned the US Charge d'Affaires in Kiev to discuss this information.