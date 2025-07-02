Suspension of arms supplies to Kiev points to Washington's withdrawal from conflict — NYT

NEW YORK, July 2. /TASS/. The United States’ decision to suspend the supply of some weapons to Kiev indicates that Washington has resolved to distance itself from the conflict in Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

"Among the munitions now being withheld are missiles for U.S.-designed Patriot air defense systems, precision artillery rounds and other missiles that Ukraine fires from its American-made F-16 fighter jets," it said.

"Although it is unclear how many weapons were included, the signal seems clear: Washington is disengaging from the war. Ukrainian officials appeared caught off guard by the announcement."

Earlier, The New York Times, citing sources, reported that the United States would suspend the supply of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems and some other weapons to Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has already summoned the US Charge d'Affaires in Kiev to discuss this information.