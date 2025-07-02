{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Suspension of arms supplies to Kiev points to Washington's withdrawal from conflict — NYT

"Ukrainian officials appeared caught off guard by the announcement," the media outlet noted

NEW YORK, July 2. /TASS/. The United States’ decision to suspend the supply of some weapons to Kiev indicates that Washington has resolved to distance itself from the conflict in Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

"Among the munitions now being withheld are missiles for U.S.-designed Patriot air defense systems, precision artillery rounds and other missiles that Ukraine fires from its American-made F-16 fighter jets," it said.

"Although it is unclear how many weapons were included, the signal seems clear: Washington is disengaging from the war. Ukrainian officials appeared caught off guard by the announcement."

Earlier, The New York Times, citing sources, reported that the United States would suspend the supply of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense systems, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems and some other weapons to Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has already summoned the US Charge d'Affaires in Kiev to discuss this information.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
Pezeshkian says Iran doesn’t want confrontation with anyone
"We are advocates of peace, enemies of war, and yet resolute in defending the borders, security and people of Iran," the Iranian president said
Read more
Security situation in Afghanistan is much better than under Western occupation — diplomat
According to Zamir Kabulov, "the Afghan authorities are doing their best" amid the West’s economic and financial sanctions
Read more
Ukrainian MFA summons US charge d’affaires after suspension of weapons supplies
"The key topic of the conversation with the US diplomat was US military assistance and defense cooperation between the two countries," the ministry stated
Read more
Final discussions underway with Slovakia on 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Merz
"We are trying to solve the problem", German Chancellor said
Read more
Slovakia to block 18th package of EU sanctions without guarantees for it — PM
"Unless Slovakia receives comprehensive guarantees that will allow us to minimize the damage caused by termination of Russian gas supplies, the republic cannot vote for the adoption of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia," Robert Fico stressed
Read more
Bolivian president slams tougher US policies against Cuba as 'aggression'
Luis Arce pointed out that his country supports "the call by most states demanding the immediate and unconditional lifting" of the trade embargo against Cuba, which the US ignores
Read more
Israel agrees to terms for 60-day ceasefire in Gaza — Trump
According to the American leader, Egypt and Qatar will present a final proposal for resolving the conflict
Read more
European Commission to send delegation to Slovakia — Politico
Leaders of the EU countries did not manage to approve the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions at their summit
Read more
Drone attack on Udmurt Region’s enterprise kills three, injures 35 — governor
"They are receiving all the necessary medical care," Alexander Brechalov said
Read more
Lukashenko says he told Kellogg about Putin's position on Ukraine settlement
The Belarusian president said he urged the US to step back from the "campaign bacchanalia" and realize what was said earlier
Read more
Russia successfully tests its 50-qubit computer
Successful completion of the tests would pave the way for the production of serial samples of quantum computers and their commercial use, , the Lebedev Physical Institute added
Read more
Germany boosts control over ships heading east in Baltic Sea from July 1
The ministry claims that this allegedly fits into the European efforts to counter the so-called Russian shadow fleet
Read more
Fewer arms supplied to Ukraine means closer end to Russia’s special military op — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said "the reasons behind this move were empty warehouses, as well as a lack of arms in these warehouses"
Read more
Ukraine loses 17 UAV control points during operations by Russia’s East group
Two US-manufctured M198 towed howitzers were destroyed during counter-battery operations
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Russia benefits from talks, Kremlin spokesman says after Putin and Macron spoke by phone
"The Russian president supports dialogue with people even if the volume of disagreements between, perhaps, critically exceeds the volume of issues that offer the possibility for joint efforts," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Mercenaries fighting in Ukraine’s Sumy region mostly come from Colombia — Russian security
Foreign mercenaries are taking part in hostilities having no documents on them
Read more
Russia boosts output of all kinds of armament — Industry Minister
According to Anton Alikhanov, Russia continues building up the capacity of the defense industry sector for the purposes of having the ability to meet all the needs of the special military operation and realize the export potential
Read more
Putin, Macron speak over phone for first time since September 2022
The Kremlin said after the last conversation that its topic was the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power station, Ukraine’s shelling of the civilian infrastructure of Donbass, and prospects for a grain deal that subsequently failed due to the policies of Western countries
Read more
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes off coast of Japan
There was no information about casualties or damage
Read more
WSJ story on Ukraine’s losses in Sumy Region intelligence operation — Russian source
According to the newspaper, Russia allegedly deployed about 50,000 troops in the area, which is three times the number of the Ukrainian army there
Read more
Russia interested in friendly ties with Armenia, stability in that country — MFA
According to Dmitry Masyuk, Russia believes that "the period of political turbulence that the republic is going through, including the recent statements by the Armenian prime minister about preventing a coup attempt, is an internal matter of Armenia"
Read more
EU's militaristic trajectory poses threat to Russia — Foreign Ministry
Alexander Grushko noted that the European Union is morphing from a peaceful project into "something resembling a very aggressive military bloc"
Read more
Ukraine to face collapse of its defenses if it loses control over airspace — journalist
Marc Champion pointed out that Israel managed to "blunt" the effect of the Iranian missile attacks by using a significant amount of its air defenses
Read more
Russian diplomat stresses importance of ties with Azerbaijan amid tensions
Russia has for years been building ties with Azerbaijan, relations that are founded on mutual interests and respect, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russia completes first stage of Kalashnikov cartridge plant in Venezuela
Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said the enterprise can already produce 70 million cartridges a year
Read more
West has no control over arms supplies to Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that proper oversight keeps dangerous weapons from falling into the wrong hands
Read more
What is known about aftermath of drone attack on enterprise in Russia’s Udmurt Region
According to the region's governor Alexander Brechalov, several people were injured as a result of the incident
Read more
Iranian strikes damage over 31,000 buildings in Israel — media
According to the report, this demonstrates that Iranian missiles have "inflicted enormous and irreparable damage" on Israel during the conflict
Read more
Putin to meet with Kyrgyz president Japarov in Kremlin
According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders plan to discuss current issues related to the development of Russian-Kyrgyz relations in the context of strategic partnership and alliance
Read more
Russia blocks access to web resources of 15 EU media in response to EU sanctions
"Should the restrictions against the Russian mass media and information channels be lifted, the Russia side will also revise its decision with respect to European media outlets," the Russian Foreign Ministry added
Read more
Russia takes measures to ensure its security amid NATO’s actions in Baltic Sea — diplomat
Alexander Grushko noted that the region had become a zone of intense military rivalry
Read more
Russia’s Progress MS-29 resupply ship splashes down in Pacific — Roscosmos
The Progress MS-29 vacated its spot for the Progress MS-31 cargo spacecraft that will launch to the ISS on July 3
Read more
Diasporas cannot dictate rules to state — MP
"Everyone will live according to Russian laws, those who disagree with this will continue their lives in the institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service," Andrey Klishas said
Read more
Russia should support Afghan authorities in their war on international terrorism — envoy
The Taliban authorities are Russia's objective allies, whom we must support in order to arm them in every sense of the word, so that they successfully suppress all these smallest hotbeds of international terrorism, Zamir Kabulov added
Read more
Ukraine to stoke flames in Russia-Azerbaijan situation — Kremlin
On July 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Germany not to become party to conflict in Ukraine — Merz
German Chancellor also called the decision not to admit Ukraine to NATO at the alliance's 2008 summit a mistake
Read more
Macron tells Zelensky that Putin’s position on Ukraine remains adamant
On July 1, the leaders of Russia and France spoke on the phone for the first time in almost three years
Read more
Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspends prime minister’s powers
According to the media, 36 senators demanded Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s suspension after a recording of a telephone conversation she had with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen surfaced online
Read more
NATO spends more on defense than whole rest of world combined — senior Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko noted that NATO’s combined defense budget is ten times higher than Russia’s
Read more
Kiev loses over 1,235 troops in all frontline areas in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Trump says he could consider deporting Musk
On June 28, Musk again criticized the White House-sponsored bill aiming to cut government spending as it was about to pass a vote in the Senate
Read more
US pauses delivery of munitions to Ukraine for a couple of months
According to the NYT, currently, it is yet not clear as to how this pause in supplies would affect the situation on the battlefield
Read more
Taiwan independence movement catastrophic for island — China’s State Council
Chinese State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office Spokesman Chen Binhua noted that the deeper regional leader Lai Ching-te delves into "seeking independence," the more he harms Taiwan
Read more
Chinese prime minister to attend BRICS summit — Foreign Ministry
The summit is scheduled for July 5-8
Read more
Kola Nuclear Plant-2 to be built in 2027 - 2037 — Rosatom
"The Kola NPP-2 will become the first plant with modern medium-capacity units of 600 MW each," Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said
Read more
Macron stays away from talking Ukraine peace terms in call with Putin
Dmitry Peskov said that the presidents of Russia and France exchanged views in detail
Read more
Germany starts funding long-range strike systems production for Ukraine — media
According to the newspaper, the German government representatives have signed the first contract with Ukrainian officials, under which Berlin will finance the production of over 500 long-range An-196 drones
Read more
Ukraine’s top brass acknowledges loss of part of Sumy Region
The Ukrainian army no longer controls areas around the settlements of Vodolagi, Basovka, Loknya, Novenkoye, and Belovody in the north of the Sumy Region
Read more
Kiev's monthly manpower losses in battles around LPR stand at 17,000 troops — expert
Andrey Marochko said that the heaviest losses were recorded in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup West
Read more
Russia builds relations with Syria based on mutual interests — diplomat
According to Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, the Russian bases have been and remain a factor of stability for the region
Read more
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
Read more
Europe sets new LNG import record for June
In total, for the first half of the year, LNG deliveries from terminals into Europe’s gas transmission network reached about 71.7 bln cubic meters
Read more
Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov gets 13 years in prison for embezzlement
After the verdict was announced, Timur Ivanov's defense told TASS that it would appeal the court's decision
Read more
Putin introduces special accounts for foreign investors
Rules set forth by the decree applies to investors from unfriendly countries, including the ones engaging foreigners from other countries for help
Read more
Dialogue, negotiations key to resolving Ukraine conflict — RDIF chief
Kirill Dmitriev noted that the word 'dialogue' sounds almost the same in European languages
Read more
Sitronics Electro plans to export charging stations to Georgia, Kyrgyzstan
The company’s CEO Andrey Gurlenov emphasized that Sitronics Electro offers integrated solutions, which facilitates entry into foreign markets
Read more
Fewer arms supplied to Ukraine means closer end to Russia’s special military op — Kremlin
According to the earlier reports, the US Defense Department has suspended the supply of air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine due to a shortage of these weapons
Read more
Ukraine uses Storm Shadows in June 30 missile strike on civilian targets in DPR
Rodion Miroshnik noted that, given that Donetsk People’s Republic is constantly shelled by Ukrainian troops, "this attack was not unique in terms of the number of casualties or the amount of damage"
Read more
US urges Russia to agree to Ukraine ceasefire, trilateral talks — Kellogg
US special envoy to Ukraine said Russia has been stalling for time and described Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comments on the talks from earlier this month as "Orwellian"
Read more
Meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow format to be held in autumn of 2025 — envoy
Zamir Kabulov said that the date has not yet been determined
Read more
EU may tweak next Russia sanctions package to placate Hungary, Slovakia — senior diplomat
Hungary and Slovakia continue to resist the European Commission’s plans to impose a ban on Russian oil and gas supplies to the EU by 2028
Read more
Su-34 jet crashes in Russia, pilots survive — Defense Ministry
A search and rescue team is heading to the crash site to take the crew to the base
Read more
Iranian nuclear facilities seriously damaged by US strikes — top Iranian diplomat
Abbas Araghchi said that no one exactly knows what has transpired in Fordow
Read more
Trump strengthens US policy toward Cuba — memorandum
The document enforces the statutory ban on US tourism to the island nation
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s command system, UAV workshops over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Chairman of Azerbaijan-Ural organization detained in Yekaterinburg
Law enforcement agencies did not specify the reason for the detention
Read more
Security officer says Kiev widely uses chemical weapons against Russian forces
According to the FSB officer, an improvised prussic acid laboratory was discovered on the abandoned positions of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic in May 2024 and a cache holding containers with chloropicrine, a toxic agent, was found in October 2024
Read more
Pentagon suspends deliveries of air defense missiles and precision munitions to Ukraine
Politico sources noted that the decision to suspend certain aid deliveries, originally approved under former US President Joe Biden’s administration, was made in early June but has only now gone into effect
Read more
Merz says discussed with Zelensky training of Ukrainian military to use Taurus missiles
"We have not yet begun this [training]," German Chancellor said, adding that "this has been and continues to be an option"
Read more
Russia, China to develop river-sea transport channel between regions
"It was agreed to develop the river-sea transport channel between the Northeast China and the Russian Far East," the Russian Ministry of Transport said
Read more
Russia's Il-76 cargo aircraft makes first landing on Antarctic ice airfield
The plane landed at the ice airfield of Russia’s Novolazarevskaya station in Antarctica
Read more
Baku never had issues with Russia’s Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, "it is clear that the measures being taken are based on other considerations"
Read more
Rosatom looks for buyers for 49% in Turkey’s nuclear plant
"According to terms of the said intergovernmental agreement, the selection of potential partners requires mandatory coordination with the Turkish side," Rosatom said
Read more
Kremlin discusses duration of Putin-Macron conversation
Dmitry Peskov said that there was a detailed exchange of opinions
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat blames US for derailing nuclear talks
According to the Iranian foreign ministry, the top diplomat slammed the positions of a number of European countries that did not condemn the US and Israeli strikes against Iran
Read more
Russia hands over Tamal frigate to India
Together with the Tamal, India is already operating eight frigates of project 11356
Read more
China lashes out against spy hysteria, vows to protect rights of its citizens
"China has always opposed speculation about so-called Chinese spies," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning noted
Read more
Putin approves additional guarantees for rights of foreign investors
The decree stipulates conditions, under which foreigners can make investments in Russia without consideration of counter-sanction decrees of 2022 and 2023, which set limitations for representatives of unfriendly countries
Read more
California independence support hits "record high" — Newsweek
The survey was conducted from June 11 to 23 amid a conflict between the governor of the state and the US President Donald Trump administration
Read more
With LPR liberated, Russia should create buffer zone of 70-120 km deep inside Ukraine
LPR’s head Leonid Pasechnik said earlier in the day that the entire territory of the republic has been liberated
Read more
Ukrainian PM admits freezing Russian assets was unlawful
Denis Shmygal noted that "the situation in Ukraine remains difficult"
Read more
Press review: US puts Russian oil buyers on notice and Trump hits reset on global trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 1st
Read more
NATO’s 2025 Defender Europe exercises held dangerously close to Belarus — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president said that Belarus was not going to respond to the aggressive demonstration of force
Read more
Moscow adds Daimler Truck to list of companies against which it imposes economic sanctions
The German automobile manufacturer Daimler Truck is a former shareholder of the Russian truck manufacturer Kamaz
Read more
Russian diplomat says Ukraine hit Donetsk area with missiles intended for defense
According to Rodion Miroshnik, mission input data, or target coordinates, of the missiles that were fired could not have been entered into the flight control systems of the missiles without the participation of British or French specialists who have access from the manufacturers
Read more
Putin-Macron telephone conversation lasts over two hours — Kremlin
Both the Kremlin and the Elysee Palace said that the presidents had a substantive conversation
Read more
Over 100 people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza over past day
In total, since the escalation of the armed conflict in October 2023, over 56,600 people have been killed and 134,000 injured
Read more
Analyst says Russia liberated 13 settlements in Sumy, Kharkov, Donetsk regions in June
Andrey Marochko said that a buffer zone was also being created between the Russian border and Ukrainian territory
Read more
Russian MFA voices protest to Azerbaijani envoy in view of Baku's unfriendly actions
Rahman Mustafayev was earlier summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry due to Baku's "deliberate actions aimed at dismantling bilateral relations"
Read more
Development of airport network is priority for authorities — Kremlin
The network existing in present is not sufficient, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Revenue of China’s software industry grows by 11.2%
Revenue from information technology services reached 3.8 trillion yuan
Read more
Press review: Putin, Macron break long silence and Washington softens on Syria
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 2nd
Read more
Kremlin resolutely condemns Kiev regime’s strikes on Russian peaceful cities
Russian military is taking measures to minimize such risks, Dmitry Peskov asserted
Read more
Press review: Moscow's red line on Ukraine troop training and Serbian protests boil over
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 30th
Read more
Phone talks enough to exchange positions — Kremlin on possibility of Putin-Macron meeting
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian and French presidents have not discussed such a meeting
Read more
Russia increases LNG supplies to Europe by 1.7% in H1, becomes fourth-largest gas supplier
Total Russian gas deliveries to the EU during this period amounted to roughly 19.3 bln cubic meters
Read more
Middle East, Ukraine: first Putin-Macron phone talk in three years
The leaders emphasized the need for a political and diplomatic resolution to all contentious issues and agreed to maintain communication to coordinate their positions
Read more
Macron plans to continue contacts with Putin, calls for ceasefire in Ukraine
The two leaders spoke for more than two hours, focusing mainly on the situation in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Elysee Palace initiates Macron-Putin call — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian president had "repeatedly stated his willingness to engage in dialogue"
Read more
IDF reports apprehension of radicals with ties with Iran during operation in Syria
According to the report, the Israeli troops conducted a targeted operation in two border areas in southern Syria
Read more