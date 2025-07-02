Macron tells Zelensky that Putin’s position on Ukraine remains adamant

LONDON, July 2. /TASS/. After his telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron got in touch with Vladimir Zelensky, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, Macron informed Zelensky of the conversation and noted that Putin’s position on Ukraine has not changed.

On July 1, the leaders of Russia and France spoke on the phone for the first time in almost three years. According to the Elysee Palace, the conversation lasted over two hours. The topics of the telephone talks were the situation around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian shelling of peaceful Donbass facilities, as well as the prospects of a new grain deal.

Communication between Macron and Putin was suspended after the French leader encroached on the confidentiality of their telephone conversation by inviting reporters to join it. According to Putin, Marcon did not inform him that someone else was listening in on their private conversation.