Lukashenko says he told Kellogg about Putin's position on Ukraine settlement

MINSK, July 1. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he told US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg about Russian leader Vladimir Putin's position on settling the conflict in Ukraine, the BelTA news agency reported.

Lukashenko said he urged the US to step back from the "campaign bacchanalia" and realize what was said earlier.

"A year and a half later, the midterm elections. You will lose them, and then the presidential election. And I wouldn't want [US President Donald] Trump to lose," he said.

According to the president, it is time to get down to business.

"Talks on Ukraine, among other things, were conducted from these positions. They are talking about this a lot these days: a ceasefire, at least in the air. Vladimir Putin and I discussed this problem earlier. It is not the first time the issue has been raised. Putin correctly says this: "Look, we're all for this, we're not against it, we don't want American, British, French and German missiles to hit our cities," Lukashenko said.

He also brought up the constant drone attacks. According to the president, Putin has one clear demand in this context, "Let them [in the West] tell their subordinate, [Vladimir] Zelensky, not to strike Russia. Then we will agree."

"This is the position I communicated to the Americans. And I say: What's wrong with this?"

According to Lukashenko, the US envoy agreed to work "in this direction."