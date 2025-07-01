Mediators working on 60-day ceasefire in Gaza — Egyptian top diplomat

CAIRO, July 1. /TASS/. Mediators involved in indirect talks between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement are working to secure a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced at a press conference in Cairo alongside his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

"In coordination with the US, Egypt and Qatar are making serious efforts to revive the ceasefire. We are pushing for a 60-day truce in Gaza," Abdelatty emphasized in remarks broadcast by Al Hadath.

He also underscored his conviction that establishing an independent Palestinian state is essential, declaring that without it, "security will not be restored in Israel or anywhere else in the world."

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and launched a series of strikes on Hamas targets, ending the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Despite several rounds of negotiations mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, the parties have so far failed to agree on the terms of a new truce.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on June 24 that indirect talks between Israel and Hamas were expected to be held in the coming days. On June 30, Majed bin Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Ansari, an advisor to the prime minister and spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, confirmed that mediators were working to resume negotiations but declined to specify when the indirect talks might take place.