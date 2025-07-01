Residents of more than 80% of Gaza Strip receive evacuation orders from Israel — UNRWA

CAIRO, July 1. /TASS/. Israeli authorities have ordered the evacuation of Gaza residents from more than two-thirds of the enclave’s territory since Israel launched its military operation there in the fall of 2023, a representative of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said.

"Evacuation orders [issued by the Israeli authorities] apply in more than 82% of Gaza’s territory, and people [living in these areas] have to relocate," the VDL News website quoted the UNRWA representative as saying. Palestinians "have nowhere left to go," he stressed.

The Israeli authorities have sought by various means to push Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip since Israel launched its military operation in the enclave on October 7, 2023. Arab states, especially Egypt and Jordan neighboring the Gaza Strip, firmly reject this involuntary resettlement policy.

In February, US President Donald Trump said he was considering putting the Gaza Strip under US ownership and turning it into "the Riviera" of the Middle East. He said he was ready to send US troops there and called for the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza to the neighboring Egypt and Jordan.

On May 17, the NBC TV channel reported that the Trump administration was working on a plan to permanently relocate as many as one million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Libya. In the next few days, Libya’s Presidential Council representative told TASS that the Libyan authorities rejected any attempts to use the country’s territory in resolving regional issues without the consent of Libyan people.