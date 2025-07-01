{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Ukraine’s accession to EU cannot yet be discussed seriously — Poland’s president-elect

Karol Nawrocki emphasized that "Ukraine’s belonging to the Western world" corresponds with Poland’s interests

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Ukraine has not met the conditions set by the European Union for its accession to the alliance, making any talk along these lines moot at this point, Polish president-elect Karol Nawrocki said in an interview with the Polsat TV channel.

"It’s still too early to talk seriously about Ukraine’s accession to the EU," Nawrocki said. "I am against Ukraine joining the EU without any preconditions," he noted. That said, the politician emphasized that "Ukraine’s belonging to the Western world" corresponds with Poland’s interests. "I have no doubt that in the geopolitical, strategic sense, we need cooperation with Ukraine, but it must be implemented on a partner basis," he explained.

Additionally, Nawrocki reiterated that Ukraine’s accession to NATO currently does not appear possible because this would mean the alliance’s countries entering the armed conflict between Kiev and Moscow.

Tags
Ukraine crisisPoland
Thailand’s Constitutional Court suspends prime minister’s powers
According to the media, 36 senators demanded Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s suspension after a recording of a telephone conversation she had with former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen surfaced online
Azerbaijan’s ambassador leaves Russian Foreign Ministry’s building
The diplomat spent nearly an hour in the Foreign Ministry
Bank of Russia raises dollar rate to 78.53 rubles on July 1
The official euro exchange rate was lowered by 1 kopeck, to 92.2672 rubles
New Ukrainian unit transferred to Sumy direction from Kharkov area
According to the report, the fighters of Russia’s battlegroup North grind down the enemy manpower and continue their successful offensive on this section of the front
New UN report finds 170 people tortured in Ukraine for alleged Russia collaboration
The report notes that the majority of human rights violations occurred in 2022
French politician calls for stopping financing, arming Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that he did not rule out potential sending Western troops to Ukraine
Fortunes of richest Russians up by over $24.5 bln since start of year — Bloomberg
According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, since January 1, 2025, Norilsk Nickel president Vladimir Potanin has earned $3.83 bln bringing his fortune to $31.7 bln
What is known about aftermath of drone attack on enterprise in Russia’s Udmurt Region
According to Udmurt Region Governor Alexander Brechalov, several people were injured as a result of the incident
Russian troops destroy 10 Ukrainian assault groups in Volchansk, Liptsy frontline areas
According to a source in Russian defense circles, the Ukrainian army launched two futile counterattacks
Mercenaries fighting in Ukraine’s Sumy region mostly come from Colombia — Russian security
Foreign mercenaries are taking part in hostilities having no documents on them
Trump’s move to lift sanctions on Syria would be historic — top diplomat
The removal would "help propel Syria into a new phase of prosperity, stability, and openness to the international community," Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said
US Senator Graham’s position on sanctions against Russia well known — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that Lindsey Graham belongs to a group of inveterate Russophobes
Moscow, Astana in contact about Ukrainian drones crossing into Kazakh airspace — Lavrov
"Our friends in Kazakhstan assured us that in their contacts with the Ukrainian side, they are taking the necessary measures to put an end to such maneuvers," the minister said
Russian servicemen discover Ukrainian cache with chemical weapons in DPR — FSB
According to the report, the cache contained improvised explosive devices meant to be dropped from drones
Ukraine puts prominent Russian film director Mikhalkov on wanted list
Nikita Mikhalkov has also been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website
Russia urges West not to stir the pot in Serbia — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that "Serbia has already experienced such problems more than once"
PREVIEW: Progress MS-29 to undock from ISS before Russia launches a new cargo mission
The undocking of the Russian spacecraft is scheduled to take place at around 9:39 p.m. Moscow time
Elon Musk calls for new political party
He reiterated his criticism of US President Donald Trump's bill
West will not manage to defeat Russia, using Kiev as ram — Lavrov
"The West has never succeeded in that - they will not work it out this time also," the top Russian diplomat said
MH17 was apparently shot down by military aircraft, Dutch author says
"You can’t say for sure, but I think it must be a jet,” he said
Cuba’s top diplomat slams Trump’s latest anti-Cuban move as criminal conduct
On Monday, Trump directed his administration to strengthen the US policy toward Cuba
Azerbaijan confirms detentions in raid of Russia’s Sputnik news agency
According to the ministry, it is investigating a tip-off alleging that Sputnik Azerbaijan used "illegal financing" to continue operations after its accreditation was suspended in February 2025
CSTO foreign ministers alarmed by increase in neo-Nazi terrorist attacks
The ministers also stated that "any support, propaganda, justification of and incitement to terrorist and extremist activities" is unacceptable
Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose slightly to 10.92 rubles
Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head
According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone"
Moscow sees coldest June 30 on record
By 3 p.m. Moscow time, the thermometer showed a mere plus 12.6 degrees
Top military brass warns US missile defense ships in Black and Baltic seas can hit Russia
It is unclear what missiles the Mk-41 launchers carry at a given moment, the deputy chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operations Directorate, Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir, said
WSJ story on Ukraine’s losses in Sumy Region intelligence operation — Russian source
According to the newspaper, Russia allegedly deployed about 50,000 troops in the area, which is three times the number of the Ukrainian army there
LG fully withdraws from smartphone business after 30 years — newspaper
According to the report, LG Electronics has stopped all support, including official after-servicing of on June 30
Entire Lugansk People’s Republic liberated — republic’s head
"Just a couple of days ago, I received a report that the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic has been 100% liberated," Leonid Pasechnik said
Putin orders to bring standard of living in Donbass, Novorossiya to all-Russia average
The Russian president noted that the Russian authorities constantly supervise the restoration, development of the economy, social, transport and other infrastructure of Donbass and Novorossiya
Iranian MFA protests to Ukraine over Kiev's support of aggression against Iran
Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s First Department of Eurasia Shahram Farsai warned the Ukrainian charge d'affaires that there would be consequences if Kiev repeats its hostile and provocative rhetoric toward Tehran
Delegation of North Korean military academy departs to visit Russia — KCNA
The delegation led by the school’s chief, Kim Kum Chol, is planning to visit the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces
Press review: Moscow's red line on Ukraine troop training and Serbian protests boil over
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 30th
Trump not to save Zelensky — Russian major general
Major General Apti Alaudinov said that for Trump it doesn't matter what he said yesterday, he can take his promise back
Four soldiers wounded in explosion of makeshift device in Pakistan — TV
They were taken to a hospital, Samaa TV reported
Number of participants in free economic zone in Donbass, Novorossiya reaches 365
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the volume of declared investments is more than 257 billion rubles
Trump strengthens US policy toward Cuba — memorandum
The document enforces the statutory ban on US tourism to the island nation
Defense of leader of Vissarion Community, two of his associates appeal verdict
Earlier, a Novosibirsk court sentenced Torop and Vedernikov to 12 years in prison, and Redkin to 11 years in prison
Moscow adds Daimler Truck to list of companies against which it imposes economic sanctions
The German automobile manufacturer Daimler Truck is a former shareholder of the Russian truck manufacturer Kamaz
Azerbaijan’s ambassador arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry
The diplomat proceeded without any comment for journalists
Iran to renew talks as soon as it receives guarantees US won’t attack again — top diplomat
According to Abbas Araghchi, during the 12-day armed conflict with Israel, Iran showed and proved that it has the ability to defend itself
Injury toll in Ukrainian army’s missile attack on Donetsk rises to three
The Ukrainian army attacked the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk by air-launched long-range missiles on Monday evening
Russian Energy Ministry expects prices for thermal coal to rise by the end of 2025
Earlier, Mechel CEO Oleg Korzhov said that coal prices had reached their lowest level and further declines were unlikely
Hezbollah refuses to disarm, insist on Israel’s withdrawal — politician
Deputy Chairman of Hezbollah's Political Council Mahmoud Komati condemned the United States for pushing Israel toward continuing attacks on Lebanon
Israeli-Iranian conflict rooted in ignoring Palestinian problem — Russian diplomat
According to Dmitry Polyansky, no progress "is seen" concerning the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2334 calling on Israel to immediately stop its settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territories
Ukrainian PM admits freezing Russian assets was unlawful
Denis Shmygal noted that "the situation in Ukraine remains difficult"
UN confirms murder, torture of POWs by Ukrainian military
According to the report, 59 out of 95 prisoners of war interviewed by the office "described acts of torture and ill-treatment, including beatings with sticks, plastic tubes, electric shocks, dog attacks, excessive physical exercises, death threats, sexual violence, mock execution and humiliation"
Polish Orlen no longer supplies Russian oil to Czech Republic — radio
Chief executive officer of the concern Ireneusz Fafara called this day a "historic date," adding that deliveries of oil from other directions were maintained
Kremlin says Russia wants to keep good ties with Azerbaijan
Replying to a question about Azerbaijan’s reaction to members of its diaspora being detained in Yekaterinburg, Dmitry Peskov noted that these events were related to the operations of law enforcement agencies and could not serve as a cause for any demarches
Putin praises economic potential of Donbass and Novorossiya
The Russian president noted the need for a powerful restart of the economy of these regions
Two Crimean residents confess to gathering intelligence for Ukraine
It has been established that the detainees were recruited by Ukrainian intelligence through Telegram
Russia to study OPCW report on alleged detection of toxic substances in Ukraine — mission
The Russian diplomats also pointed out that the OPCW reports on Ukraine had no real basis and misled the world community
Kiev sends elite units to fight in Yunakovka in Sumy region, suffering heavy casualties
Military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS earlier that the Russian army had seriously advanced in Yunakovka this week
Pakistani minister says US, Israel put entire region in danger by attacking Iran
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made the statement at a ceremony on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad
Press review: Russia sticks on NATO security guarantees and EU-Ukraine union edges closer
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 26th
US border patrol to immediately deport migrants from Russia — newspaper
This measure will also be applied to migrants from Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan
Russia carries on with its special military operation’s objectives in Ukraine — Kremlin
"The Kiev authorities know perfectly well what needs to be done to stop the fighting within the framework of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov said
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Russia ready to resume direct flights to Dominican Republic
Flights between Russia and the Dominican Republic were suspended by sanctions against Russian aviation
Russia blocks access to web resources of 15 EU media in response to EU sanctions
"Should the restrictions against the Russian mass media and information channels be lifted, the Russia side will also revise its decision with respect to European media outlets," the Russian Foreign Ministry added
Kiev loses over 1,350 troops in all frontline areas in past 24 hours — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
British transport union RMT demands end to military aid to Ukraine
The Daily Telegraph reported that the initiative calls on Labour government ministers to commit to working toward a diplomatic, negotiated, long-term peaceful settlement
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Putin instructs authorities to boost housing construction in Donbass, Novorossiya
"The most important priority is providing citizens with housing," the Russian president said
Top Belarusian diplomat warns about catastrophic impact of Middle East conflict on Europe
The head of the department, Maxim Ryzhenkov, noted that European countries have fewer resources
With LPR liberated, Russia should create buffer zone of 70-120 km deep inside Ukraine
LPR’s head Leonid Pasechnik said earlier in the day that the entire territory of the republic has been liberated
Russia gets ready for July 3 launch of Progress MS-31 spaceship
Roscosmos added that plans are to deliver 2,625 kilos of cargoes onboard the cargo ship
About 23,000 objects restored or built in Donbass, Novorossiya since 2022 — Putin
According to the Russian president, it is very important that "despite all the known difficulties, of which there are enough, including with security, and the difficult situation in those regions," much has already been done in the regions
Press review: NATO tiptoes around Trump and Serbia digs into ammunition scandal
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 27th
Germany's hopes for green energy dashed, country needs Russian energy — AfD deputy
Kotre called on the German MPs and politicians to lift anti-Russian sanctions that are harming Germany
Russian digital platform MAX reports registration of first million users
Over the past few weeks, 14 million messages have been sent in the messenger and more than 420,000 calls have been made
EAEU-UAE deal to abolish duties on 85% of trade
The abolition of import customs duties will be carried out gradually over various transition periods
Kim Jong Un meets with Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova — news agency
During the meeting, Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural exchange, friendship, comradeship, and mutual understanding between Russia and North Korea, the news report said
Russia successfully tests its 50-qubit computer
Successful completion of the tests would pave the way for the production of serial samples of quantum computers and their commercial use, , the Lebedev Physical Institute added
Iranian strikes damage over 31,000 buildings in Israel — media
According to the report, this demonstrates that Iranian missiles have "inflicted enormous and irreparable damage" on Israel during the conflict
Palestinian diplomat accuses Israel of undermining efforts toward Gaza restoration
Israel is hampering all efforts toward peace, Deputy Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the UN Majed Bamya said
Foreign Ministry concerned over lack of communication with Russian reporters in Baku
Maria Zakharova emphasized that employees from the consular department of the Russian Embassy are not being allowed to interact with the journalists
FACTBOX: Two days of unrest in Belgrade
The government is firm that it has no intention of bowing to the demonstrators' demands
Russian fighters dislodge Ukrainian troops from most positions near Belogorovka in LPR
According to military expert Andrey Marochko, the seizure of the Belaya Gora height in the Lugansk People’s Republic will enable the Russian army to improve its positions in the area
Ukrainian brigade stationed in Sumy reinforced with UK-trained troops
"Some of the officers were redeployed from military medics to become assault platoon commanders," Russian security agencies told TASS
Kiev senselessly destroying troops, equipment in attempt to contain Russian army — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Kiev's losses, including foreign mercenaries, amounted to nearly 4,000 troops in the Lugansk People’s Republic over the past week
Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip leave 95 Palestinians killed — TV
Also on Monday, Israeli troops bombarded the Yafa school in Gaza City where hundreds of displaced Palestinians were accommodated
EU experts warn EC about perils of tougher sanctions against Russia — SVR
According to the statement, the EU experts accused the EU bureaucrats of having grossly miscalculated by deciding to disconnect the majority of Russian banks from SWIFT, the international interbank system for transmitting financial information
Israel shoots down over 1,000 Iranian drones — permanent representative to UN
Danny Danon said that not a single Israeli aircraft was lost
Frenchman Bonzi sends Russia’s top racquet Medvedev home at 2025 Wimbledon
Daniil Medvedev, 29, spent sixteen weeks as the number one player in the world in 2022 and is now ranked in 9th place of the ATP Top-10 Rankings
US urges Russia to agree to Ukraine ceasefire, trilateral talks — Kellogg
US special envoy to Ukraine said Russia has been stalling for time and described Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comments on the talks from earlier this month as "Orwellian"
Armenia unlikely to benefit from rejecting neighbors, allies — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow is not putting any pressure on Armenian ruling circles
Russian MFA summons Azerbaijani ambassador over illegal detention of Russian journalists
According to Maria Zakharova, Russian diplomats are not allowed to see the reporters, and haven’t been provided a reason for the denial of access
Russia has won special military operation — Kneissl
"No one expected Russia to be so stable," former Austrian Foreign Minister said
Detained members of Azeri group operate in Russia since 90s — law enforcement officers
Earlier, local media reported that a group of Azerbaijani natives had been detained in Yekaterinburg on June 27
Pentagon praises combat capability of Russian army, highlighting naval, UAV capabilities
Lieutenant-General Alexus Grynkewich noted that the Russian Navy is also a formidable force due to the commissioning of new ships and submarines
India eyes Russian S-500 air defense systems
S-500 is "a strategic defensive asset of Russia and its export demands permission of the top national leadership," the portal said
Ukrainian officials talking increasingly more about cease-fire behind closed doors — FT
According to the report, without a clear strategy, "a sense of hopelessness risks descending over the country"
Pope Leo XIV condemns use of starvation as method of warfare
Water supply networks and communications are targeted in attacks by warmongers, who should be punished for such actions, the pontiff noted
Russia’s Battlegroup West wipes out 56 enemy drone control centers, 12 Starlink stations
In addition, fighters from the Battlegroup West destroyed 17 fixed-wing drones and 12 mortar crews
Russia’s manufacturing PMI index down to 47.5 points in June
The downturn in new sales was solid overall and the quickest since March, S&P Global said
China develops new type of weapons, presumably to disable power grids
No details about the name or type of these weapons were provided
Ukraine could reach breaking point within 6 months without major new military aid — report
According to the report, there are also some shortfalls, such as Ukrainian troop numbers, that the country’s Western allies cannot fix
Serbian president thanks top Russian diplomat for support amid unrest in Serbia
Aleksandar Vucic noted that despite the great amount of money that had been poured into orchestrating the protests, the effort to destabilize the situation in the country ended in failure
Dramatic increase in NATO defense spending to bring about its collapse — Lavrov
The foreign minister pointed out that Russia plans to be guided by common sense, rather than imaginary threats
