MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Ukraine has not met the conditions set by the European Union for its accession to the alliance, making any talk along these lines moot at this point, Polish president-elect Karol Nawrocki said in an interview with the Polsat TV channel.

"It’s still too early to talk seriously about Ukraine’s accession to the EU," Nawrocki said. "I am against Ukraine joining the EU without any preconditions," he noted. That said, the politician emphasized that "Ukraine’s belonging to the Western world" corresponds with Poland’s interests. "I have no doubt that in the geopolitical, strategic sense, we need cooperation with Ukraine, but it must be implemented on a partner basis," he explained.

Additionally, Nawrocki reiterated that Ukraine’s accession to NATO currently does not appear possible because this would mean the alliance’s countries entering the armed conflict between Kiev and Moscow.