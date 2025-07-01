Delegation of North Korean military academy departs to visit Russia — KCNA

SEOUL, July 1. /TASS/. A delegation from a major North Korean military school has departed for Russia, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The delegation led by the school’s chief, Kim Kum Chol, is planning to visit the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. They departed Pyongyang on June 30, and representatives of the elite North Korean military academy, and the Korean People’s Army of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and employees of the Russian embassy in North Korea saw them off at the airport. Kim Kum Chol last travelled to Russia in July 2024.

On Monday, a Russian delegation led by Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova saw sights including a state gift museum, an Orthodox church, and a Juche music and arts center, KCNA reported.

Russia and the DPRK have significantly intensified bilateral exchanges since the latter half of 2023 when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia. In June 2024, the two countries signed an agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership.