Pakistani minister says US, Israel put entire region in danger by attacking Iran

ISLAMABAD, July 1. /TASS/. Pakistan condemned Israel's aggression against Iran, as well as the US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, which could lead to "potentially unimaginable" consequences for the entire region, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said.

He made the statement at a ceremony on the occasion of the 52nd anniversary of the establishment of the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad.

"Pakistan remains deeply concerned about recent developments in the Middle East. We have condemned the totally unjustified Israeli aggression against Iran as well as the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities. These actions, which constitute an extremely dangerous escalation, are a violation of the UN Charter and international law," Dar said. "The US and Israeli actions have seriously undermined established norms of interstate behavior and exposed the entire region to a conflagration of potentially unimaginable consequences."

According to the minister, Tehran showed a "constructive and pragmatic approach," which helped avert further escalation of the conflict.

"We reiterate that all parties concerned should constructively engage and resolve all outstanding differences and disputes peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy," Dar stated.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, the US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. According to the US, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.