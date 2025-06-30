Palestinian diplomat accuses Israel of undermining efforts toward Gaza restoration

RABAT, June 30. /TASS/. Israel is seeking to undermine efforts toward Gaza’s restoration, Deputy Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the UN Majed Bamya said.

"Israel is undermining all efforts on the restoration of the Gaza Strip, is systemically destroying it. Israel is hampering all efforts toward peace and there is no justification to what it is doing in Gaza. Genocide in Gaza continues, despite the international solidarity with Palestinians. Israel is hampering humanitarian deliveries to Gaza and killing Palestinians when they expect to have it," the Al Jazeera television channel quoted him as saying at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

"Israel must be held accountable for its crimes against the Palestinian people," he stressed, adding that the Palestinian authorities strongly condemn Israel’s attacks on humanitarian employees in the Gaza Strip.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Following several rounds of Qatar-, Egypt-, and the US-mediated talks, the parties to the conflict failed to agree on a new deal. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on June 24 that indirect talks between Israel and Hamas were expected to be held in the coming days.