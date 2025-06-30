Iran says Trump playing mind games over nuclear deal — agency

DUBAI, June 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump continues to play mind games with Iran over the nuclear talks, and is not serious about negotiating, IRNA news agency quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei as saying.

"We have already encountered situations where concrete steps are discussed in the morning [in the negotiation process], and a new package of anti-Iranian sanctions is adopted in the afternoon. Such a vacillating position, which has become a norm of US behavior in the last three to four months, is not deserving of any trust," Baghaei said at a weekly briefing.

"Such statements should be considered a psychological and informational ploy, and not as a serious intention to engage in dialogue and resolve contradictions."