Top CSTO diplomats resolutely condemn Israeli, US attacks on Iran

CHOLPON ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, June 30. /TASS/. Foreign ministers from the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have resolutely condemned attacks on Iran by Israel and the US as these actions are fraught with destabilization in the region, according to a statement on the situation in the Middle East.

"We, the foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states, are highly concerned over the dangerous escalation of tensions in the Middle East. We resolutely condemn the acts of force against the Islamic Republic of Iran in violation of the United Nations Charter and the norms of international law. We sincerely sympathize with all those injured and mourn the victims of mutual strikes," the document reads.

"We emphasize that any attacks on civilian facilities, including nuclear energy infrastructure, are absolutely inadmissible and blatantly breach the principles and norms of international law. They create risks of the further destabilization of the situation in the entire region and are fraught with destructive consequences for global peace and stability," the statement noted.

That said, the top diplomats stressed that such actions "undermine efforts on creating a zone free of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East."