US tells Tehran it does not seek regime change in Iran — senior Iranian diplomat

LONDON, June 30. /TASS/. Washington has informed Iran through mediators that it is not seeking a change in the country's political regime, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said in an interview with the BBC.

The senior Iranian diplomat said Tehran had received messages from Washington through mediators that the US did "not want to engage in regime change in Iran."

Takht-Ravanchi noted that although some Iranians "might have criticism of some actions by the government, when it comes to foreign aggression they would be united to confront it".

After Israel launched its military operation against Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a statement that Israeli attacks on Iran could allegedly result in regime change in Tehran.

On his part, US President Donald Trump wrote on the Truth Social network, "If the current Iranian regime is unable to make Iran great again, why wouldn't there be a regime change?" However, the following day he said that he was not seeking regime change in Iran, warning that such a shift could lead to "chaos" in the country.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, in the small hours of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire that took effect on June 24.