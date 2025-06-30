Kim Jong Un meets with Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova — news agency

SEOUL, June 30. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova on June 29, who arrived in Pyongyang on a working visit, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

During the meeting, Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural exchange, friendship, comradeship, and mutual understanding between Russia and North Korea, the news agency said. The leader noted that it is necessary to further expand cooperation in the field of culture and art in order to learn more about each other's traditions. The Korean Central News Agency pointed out that the meeting took place at the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in a "warm, friendly" atmosphere.

On June 29, Kim Jong Un and Lyubimova attended a concert featuring Russian and North Korean folk songs and dances. The North Korean leader presented the Russian artists with a basket of flowers to show his gratitude for their performance.

As he was saying goodbye to the Russian Culture Ministry delegation, Kim Jong Un asked Lyubimova to convey his warm wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the entire Russian people.