Trump rates high new statements by Putin concerning Russian-American relations

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump rated high statements made by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a conversation with reporters on Friday concerning the relations between Moscow and Washington.

"Vladimir Putin made some very nice statements today (on June 27 - TASS)," Trump told reporters in the White House later.

"He respects our country again. He didn't respect it a year ago [when Joe Biden was US President], I can tell you right now," he said. "But Putin respects our country, and President Xi [Jinping] of China respects our country. [North Korea’s leader] Kim Jong Un respects our country. They respect our country again," Trump noted. "We were not a country that was respected just a year ago. We had a president that was incompetent. We had bad people circulating around this desk, this beautiful, resolute desk. They had, I guess, evil intentions," US President said. "The world respects our country again," he added.

Putin said earlier that the relations between Russia and the US were beginning to stabilize thanks to Trump, called his efforts to help resolve the conflict in Ukraine sincere, and noted that he had great respect for the American leader, considering him a courageous person.

The Russian president also noted that working contacts between key agencies had been established, with communication channels now open between the Department of State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as between special services.