Russian, Ukrainian delegations to Istanbul good enough for talks — Erdogan

ANKARA, June 25. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that he considers the level of delegations sent by Russia and Ukraine to the Istanbul talks to be sufficiently representative and competent for meaningful negotiations.

"People with representative powers were sent to Istanbul]. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were successfully conducted there by these authorized delegates. Our Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also engaged with them. The outcome was very good and successful," Erdogan said, speaking to reporters in The Hague following the NATO Summit, as broadcast by TRT TV.

The Turkish president’s remarks came in response to a question about whether he believed the level of the delegations at the Istanbul talks was appropriate.