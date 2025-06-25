Trump says supports collective defense in NATO, or he would not have come to Hague

THE HAGUE, June 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he supports the principle of collective defense in NATO, otherwise he would not have come to the alliance summit.

"I stand by it. This is why I am here. If I didn’t stand by it, I wouldn't be here," he told reporters at a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof when asked whether he supports Article 5 of NATO’s 1949 North Atlantic Treaty that enshrines the principle of collective defense of the bloc.

He also praised the summit.

"I think the summit was fantastic. It was a big success," Trump said adding that all leader of the alliance came to the Hague.

On Tuesday, before the opening of the summit, the US president did not give a clear answer when asked whether he was committed to the principle of collective defense in NATO, saying it depends on how you interpret its definition.