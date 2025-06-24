Netanyahu agreed to scale back strike on Iran after Trump’s call — media

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday asking him not to strike Iran for what Israel called a ceasefire violation and the Israeli leader agreed to scale back the attack, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid said, citing a senior Israeli official.

"Trump called Netanyahu on Tuesday and asked him not to carry out an attack in Iran at all. Netanyahu told Trump that he could not cancel the strike and that some response was needed to Iran’s violation of the ceasefire. In the end, it was decided to significantly scale back the strike, cancel the attack on a large number of targets and strike only one target," he quoted the Israeli official on his X page.