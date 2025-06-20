Iranian president says ceasefire only way to end conflict with Israel

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. An unconditional ceasefire and Israeli guarantees that they will not repeat their aggression are the only ways to end the conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"We have always sought peace and stability. However, under current conditions, the only way to end the imposed war is an unconditional cessation of the enemy's aggression and ironclad guarantees of a complete cessation of the Zionist terrorists’ (Israeli - TASS) gambles once and for all," the president wrote on his X page.

"Otherwise, our responses to the enemy will be tougher and make him regret it even more," Pezeshkian added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited. Russia has condemned Israel's actions and expressed readiness to mediate a diplomatic settlement to the conflict.