Israel hits military, industrial, scientific facilities in Tehran — army statement

TEL AVIV, June 20. /TASS/. Israel has hit dozens of targets in the Iranian capital of Tehran, including the headquarters of the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"The IDF completed a series of strikes in the heart of Tehran: dozens of targets were struck, including military missile production sites and the SPND headquarters for research and development of Iran’s nuclear weapons project," the statement reads.

According to the Israeli army, the overnight attack involved 60 fighter jets, which fired about 120 munitions. The facilities that came under attack "were developed over many years and served as a key industrial center for the Iranian Ministry of Defense," the IDF claimed, adding that "among the targets were sites producing missile components and facilities manufacturing raw materials used in casting missile engines."

In addition, according to the Israeli military, "a site producing a critical component of the Iranian regime’s nuclear weapons program was targeted."

The IDF also said that four drones launched from Iran had been intercepted overnight.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and admitted damage to a number of facilities. The two countries continue to exchange strikes.