Indian PM to discuss priorities of global South at G7 summit

NEW DELHI, June 15. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to discuss the priorities of the global South at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada.

"I will be attending the G7 Summit in Canada, which will give a great platform to exchange perspectives on various global issues and elaborate on the priorities of the Global South," he wrote on X.

The head of the Indian government is flying to Canada with a stopover in Cyprus, where he will spend one day. "In Cyprus, will be meeting President Nikos Christodoulides and other dignitaries. Cyprus is a valued partner in the Mediterranean and the EU. This visit will add momentum in key areas like trade and cultural linkages," he said.

On his way back from Canada, Modi will visit Croatia, the first such visit ever by an Indian prime minister, which will present a historical opportunity to boost linkages with a valued partner country, he said.

The leaders of the Group of Seven countries — Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France and Japan — and some other invited states are gathering for the 51st annual summit, which this year will be held from June 15 to 17 in the Canadian resort area of Kananaskis (Alberta). The head of the Indian government has participated in all these meetings since 2019.