Trump may ban entry to the US for citizens of 36 more countries — The Washington Post

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump may ban or restrict the entry to the United States for nationals of 36 countries more, The Washington Post said, with internal documents of the US State Department at its disposal.

According to the news outlet, the list of countries, whose citizens may face the ban for receiving US visas or other restrictions, comprise 25 African countries, including Egypt and Djibouti, and countries of Central Asia and the Caribbean region. An office memo on this topic was signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and sent to diplomats responsible for countries in the list.

Trump earlier banned nationals of twelve countries from entering the United States and introduced restrictions for residents of seven other countries. The full ban will be in effect in respect of citizens of Afghanistan, Haiti, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Myanmar, the Republic of Congo, Somalia, Sudan, Chad, Equatorial Guinea and Eritrea. Furthermore, partial restrictions will be in effect against nationals of Burundi, Venezuela, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo and Turkmenistan.