Iran will not notify IAEA about its nuclear activities anymore — Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, June 15. /TASS/. Iran will not notify the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about its activities for nuclear program implementation after Israel’s attacks, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"New and special measures for protection of nuclear materials and equipment will not be communicated to the International Atomic Energy Agency since now on. Iran will not be able to cooperate with IAEA as before," the diplomat said on the air with the Iranian television.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. The Israel Defense Forces said that 200 fighter jets attacked more than 100 targets in Iran, including nuclear facilities.

On the evening of June 13, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that Iran retaliated by attacking dozens of targets in Israel with missiles, including military facilities and air bases, striking, in particular, the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv. Israel said some targets were hit but most of the missiles were intercepted.