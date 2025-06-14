Israeli fighter jets strike dozens of targets overnight near Tehran

TEL AVIV, June 14. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets attacked dozens of various targets near Tehran overnight, including Iran's air defense infrastructure, the press office of the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Saturday.

"Overnight, the IAF struck dozens of targets, including surface-to-air missile infrastructure, as part of the effort to damage the Iranian Regime's aerial defense capabilities in the area of Tehran," the statement reads.

The statement quoted Israel Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar as saying: "After an active day in which we struck hundreds of targets, including dozens of surface-to-air targets, we conducted a series of precise strikes of operational and national significance which improved our aerial superiority and our freedom of activity in Iran."

"For the first time since the beginning of the war, over 1,500 km from Israeli territory, the IAF struck defense arrays in the area of Tehran," he continued.

"The IAF will continue to operate in all arenas, in offense, and in defense, as the long strategic arm of the IDF [the Israel Fedefense Forces]," Bar added.

Iran launched missiles at Israel on Friday evening in response to the Israeli operation against the Iranian nuclear program a day before.

Iran codenamed its operation True Promise 3. The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a televised address to the nation that the Israeli leadership "unleashed a war" against Iran, so Iran will not let Israel remain unscathed and will "use all force" to make that country regret what it has done.

General Ahmad Vahidi, adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the Iranian retaliation will continue as long as necessary.