Iran requests emergency UNSC meeting over Israeli strikes

DUBAI, June 13. /TASS/. Iran’s Permanent Mission to the UN has requested an emergency Security Council meeting in response to Israel’s overnight attack, according to a letter sent by Iran’s permanent representative, Amir-Saeid Iravan, to the Council’s chair.

"Committing a reckless, illegal and deliberate act of aggression, the Zionist regime has carried out a series of coordinated military attacks on the nuclear facilities and civilian infrastructure of Iran," the document, quoted by Tasnim, states.

"These actions constitute a clear violation of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Their dangerous consequences greatly threaten regional and international peace and security," the letter notes.

On Friday night, Israel launched strikes on Iran’s critical nuclear sites. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that the operation will continue.