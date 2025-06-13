{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US studied and combined Russian, Ukrainian proposals on settlement — envoy

Keith Kellogg added that he participated in numerous peace meetings, held in Jeddah, Riyadh, Paris, London and Istanbul

BRUSSELS, June 14. /TASS/. The United States has analyzed and combined Moscow and Kiev’s proposals on peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

"We came up to what we call ‘term sheets.’ Term sheets are the outline, this is what it looks like," he said. "And we took the Ukrainian term sheet. Then we got what’s called the Russian term sheet, they call it memorandum, and we put them together. And we said: "Okay, how can you melt these two documents together to get to an end state. And we are pretty comfortable right now. We know what it looks like. We know what an end state could look like, should look like. And if we can just get to that point, we think it’s winnable. Winnable meaning you can get to a peace agreement, and that’s where you really want to get to," Kellogg said during an event, organized by the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

The special envoy was asked how this "end state" looks like.

"When we talk about it, the term sheet, we talk about <…> a comprehensive ceasefire," he said.

He added that he participated in numerous peace meetings, held in Jeddah, Riyadh, Paris, London and Istanbul.

The second round of resumed direct talks between Russia and Ukraine was held in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted just over an hour, and the delegations communicated in Russian. The parties exchanged documents with their views on various aspects of conflict resolution. Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, head of Moscow’s delegation, said that Russia had submitted a two-part memorandum to Ukraine. According to him, the second part suggests several ways to implement a cease fire. He also said that Russia would unilaterally transfer the remains of 6,000 dead Ukrainian servicemen. Russia and Ukraine also agreed to carry out an "all for all" exchange of seriously ill prisoners of war and those under 25 years - at least 1,000 people on each side. Russia also suggested declaring a ceasefire for 2-3 days in some sectors of the front. Also, according to Medinsky, Ukraine handed over a list of 339 children who had lost contact with their parents. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, proposed to hold the next meeting between June 20 and 30.

Tags
UkraineUnited States
