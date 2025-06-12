Armenian PM expects relations with Russia to strengthen

YEREVAN, June 12. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent congratulatory messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Russia Day.
"Allow me to congratulate you and the entire Russian people on the national holiday, Russia Day. In recent Russian history, the holiday has been a symbol of the continuity of generations. On this day, the Russian people celebrate the anniversary of the country’s sovereignty and the start of a new stage in Russia’s history. I am sure that relations between Armenia and Russia will develop and strengthen through joint efforts to benefit both countries’ people," Pashinian said in his message to Putin.