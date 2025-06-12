Pentagon chief authorizes departure of US military dependents from Middle East

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has authorized "the voluntary departure" of US military dependents from the Middle East due to security issues, a representative of US military circles told TASS.

"The safety and security of our service members and their families remains our highest priority and US Central Command (CENTCOM) is monitoring the developing tension in the Middle East. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations across the CENTCOM area of responsibility," the official said.

The CENTCOM area of responsibility covers the Middle East and North Africa in the first place.

"CENTCOM is working in close coordination with our Department of State counterparts, as well as our allies and partners in the region to maintain a constant state of readiness to support any number of missions around the world at any time," the representative of military circles added.