US embassy in Iraq prepares to send 1,000 staff home — media

CAIRO, June 11. /TASS/. The US embassy in Baghdad is preparing to return 1,000 employees back to the United States as part of a cost-cutting program, the Al Hadath TV channel reported.

The outlet’s sources said the move will affect "employees of companies that have signed contracts with the embassy," though the specific firms were not disclosed. They also emphasized that the decision "is not related to the current situation in the Middle East."

A source in the Iraqi Foreign Ministry noted that the embassy is operating "as usual" and that authorities have not received any notice of a large-scale staff repatriation.

The US embassy has not yet officially commented on the reports.