Los Angeles protesters rob 23 retail outlets, causing millions of dollars in damage

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. Protesters against the migration policy of US President Donald Trump have looted 23 Los Angeles businesses and caused local businesses losses worth millions of dollars, the mayor said.

"Last night there were 23 businesses that were looted. It caused significant damages to businesses and a number of properties," LA Mayor Karen Bass told a news conference broadcast by Fox News.

She said that many buildings in the city center were vandalized, the demonstrators painted graffiti on their facades.

Central City Association of Los Angeles CEO Nella McOsker initially estimated the damage to entrepreneurs at millions of dollars.

Bass earlier imposed a curfew in the city center due to ongoing protests and riots. It is expected that it will be in effect from 20:00 to 06:00 for several days.

On June 6, mass detentions of illegal migrants began in Los Angeles, and by the evening of June 7, at least 44 people were in custody on charges of violating migration laws. In response to the actions of law enforcement agencies, demonstrations began in the city, which turned into riots. US President Donald Trump, bypassing California Governor Gavin Newsom, ordered the National Guard troops to be sent to Los Angeles to quell the unrest. After that, Newsom sued Trump and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. The governor wants the court to declare the decision to send National Guard soldiers to Los Angeles unlawful.