Los Angeles police initiate mass arrests of curfew violators

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. Police in the US city of Los Angeles, California, are arresting protesters against the deportation of illegal immigrants for violating curfew rules.

"Multiple groups continue to congregate on 1st St between Spring and Alameda. Those groups are being addressed and mass arrests are being initiated. Curfew is in effect," the Los Angeles Police Department said on the X social media platform.

The police did not specify the number of those arrested.

Earlier, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a curfew for the city center over the ongoing protests and riots. The curfew is set to be in place for several days from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Mass detentions of undocumented migrants began in Los Angeles on June 6. By the evening of June 7, at least 44 people were already held on suspicion of immigration violations. Citizens took to the streets in response to the raids, with protests escalating into riots. US President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles to respond to the unrest without consulting California Governor Gavin Newsom, who later sued the US president and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for sending in troops without his permission.