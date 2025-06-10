Coordination with Moscow 'second to none' — Belarusian MFA

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov emphasized the exceptional level of coordination between Minsk and Moscow ahead of talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

"The degree of coordination of our actions is second to none when compared to other countries," Ryzhenkov said. He highlighted the close and consistent communication between the presidents of Belarus and Russia, calling Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin "the chief diplomats" who "keep their fingers on the pulse of bilateral relations."

"In 2023, our leaders met 12 times and held 11 phone conversations. This year alone, they have already spoken by phone 11 times and held three meetings," he noted.

Ryzhenkov also underscored the strong cooperation between the two nations' foreign ministries. "We are trying to keep up with our leaders when it comes to foreign policy coordination," he added.