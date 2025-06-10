Israeli defense chief threatens air, naval blockade against Houthi rebels

TEL AVIV, June 10. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from the Yemeni-based Ansar Allah movement will face an air and naval blockade if they continue to carry out strikes against the Jewish state, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"We warned the Houthi terrorist organization that if they continue to conduct attacks on Israel, they will receive a powerful response and a naval and air blockade," he wrote on the X social media platform.

The defense chief also congratulated the Israeli Navy "on the successful attack on the port of Hodeidah in Yemen." "Israel's long arm in the air and at sea will reach everywhere," Katz added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the country’s missile ships had carried out strikes on Houthi targets in the Yemeni port of Hodeidah. According to the IDF, the attack was conducted in response to "the aggression of the Houthi terrorist regime toward the State of Israel." The IDF pointed out that "the strikes were carried out to stop the use of the port for military purposes."