MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements about the Kiev regime being a terrorist organization are not aimed at Vladimir Zelensky, but rather the United States, Great Britain and other countries, said former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov.

"It is obvious that what President Putin said was not for Zelensky at all. His statement is addressed to [US President Donald] Trump, [British Prime Minister Keir] Starmer and everyone else," Azarov said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He said that Washington has also come to the realization that the current Kiev authorities are not capable of bringing peace to Ukraine.

"Russia's position here coincides with that of the White House. After some hesitation over the past couple of months, Trump is now returning to his original stance. That the root of a peaceful solution to the issue is in the regime, and Zelensky embodies the regime. So Zelensky needs to be removed," the former prime minister added, reiterating Trump’s formula of "a truce, elections and legitimate negotiations."

On June 4, Putin said that the already illegitimate Kiev regime was degenerating into a terrorist organization. He noted that against the background of outright terrorist attacks on civilian targets, Kiev's talk of a "summit with Russia" doesn't make a lot of sense, and wondered what it was possible to talk about with terrorists. The president added that the recent Ukrainian attacks were aimed at undermining the negotiations. As Ukraine is suffering huge losses and retreating along the entire front line, it is trying to intimidate Russia with terrorist attacks, he noted.

On May 31, a locomotive and cars of a passenger train were derailed by an explosion of an automobile bridge in the Bryansk Region.

On June 1, a railway bridge was blown up in the Kursk Region, pushing a passing train onto a highway.

The Investigative Committee classified the incidents as terrorist attacks. According to the agency, seven people died and 120 victims sought medical help in the Bryansk Region.

In the Kursk Region, a train driver and two of his assistants were injured.