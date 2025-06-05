Georgian opposition receives directives from abroad, premier says

TBILISI, June 5. /TASS/. Representatives from the Georgian opposition travel abroad for instructions in order to implement them later domestically, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told journalists.

"The opposition’s representatives are traveling to obtain instructions, they don’t even have their own opinion, they are merely agents. They visit various offices abroad to receive instructions, tasks, and then implement them," he said.

The head of the Georgian government noted that there is an advantage to this as, thanks to the instructions from foreign countries, the Georgian opposition is acting in a completely self-destructive way. "They are receiving such directives from abroad, which eventually lead to the complete elimination of the opposition itself. Let them attend such meetings, receive instructions and directives. We have already seen what they came down to and will see in the future where they will end up," the Georgian prime minister added.

On Wednesday, the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs adopted a report on Georgia, where it urged the opposition to take part in Georgia’s local elections in October. Some in the Georgian opposition completely reject any participation in the elections because they firmly believe that last year’s parliamentary elections were rigged. Others in the opposition are in favor of discussing the possibility of participating in the elections to municipal power structures.