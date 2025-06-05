Trump bans entry for citizens of 12 countries from Monday

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. Citizens from 12 countries will be banned to enter the United States from Monday while limitations on entry will be imposed for citizens of seven more countries, according to US President Donald Trump’s proclamation.

The entry ban will apply to citizens of Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. The ban will come into effect from 00:01 a.m. EST (04:01 a.m. GMT) on June 9.

A partial entry ban will apply to citizens of Burundi, Venezuela, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, and Turkmenistan. The restrictions will cover certain types of visas for citizens of each of these countries.

However, according to the document, visas that were issued before this proclamation comes in force will continue to be valid.