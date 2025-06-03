Zelensky’s chief of staff meets with Witkoff to discuss Russia-Ukraine talks

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's chief of staff, Andrey Yermak, met with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in Washington to discuss the Russia-Ukraine talks that went down in Turkey.

"At the meeting we discussed the track of the negotiations of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Yermak said that he also told Witkoff about the situation of the battlefield for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and invited the US envoy to visit Ukraine to see the situation through his own eyes.

Prior to the Witkoff meeting, Yermak also briefed US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg about the talks that took place in Istanbul on June 2. Zelensky's chief of staff did not raise the issue of military aid to Kiev at the meeting with Witkoff, although he discussed this issue with Kellogg.

Russia and Ukraine was held a second round of their direct talks in Istanbul on June 2. The meeting lasted a little over an hour, with the delegations communicating in Russian. The sides exchanged documents containing their visions for settling the conflict. Vladimir Medinsky, the presidential aide heading the Russian delegation, said Moscow had given the Ukrainian side a memorandum consisting of two parts.

The document by Moscow suggests two options to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine. The first one proposes a complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops and other paramilitary forces from Russia’s territory, including the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as their withdrawal from Russia’s borders at a distance agreed upon by the parties in accordance with the approved provision.

The second ceasefire scenario involves a package resolution comprising 10 points. These include a ban on the redeployment of Ukrainian troops, except for steps to withdraw at a distance from Russia’s borders agreed upon by the parties, to halt mobilization and launch demobilization efforts in Ukraine. In addition, it provides for the cessation of foreign military aid to Ukraine, including the provision of intelligence and satellite communication services, as well as the refusal of the military presence of other countries in Ukraine and the participation of foreign specialists in military operations on Kiev’s side.